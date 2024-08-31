Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Barclays

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $157.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

