Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $165.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

