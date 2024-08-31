Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares Up 4%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 79,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 258,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quoin Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.