Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares Up 4%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 79,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 258,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

