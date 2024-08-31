Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $1,918,724.97 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,365,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.