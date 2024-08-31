RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.30% of RadNet worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in RadNet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 445,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.97 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,216. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

