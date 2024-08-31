RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 774,157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,969,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 705,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,861 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 502,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

