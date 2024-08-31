RAM Investment Partners LLC Invests $538,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

