RAM Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,624 shares during the period. Endava comprises about 0.7% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Endava worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $27,622,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 133,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

