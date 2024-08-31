RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

RAM Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. 1,837,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

