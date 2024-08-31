Rashid Wasti Sells 150 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

WN stock opened at C$219.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$193.08. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.67.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.