Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 961,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,591. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.