RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,433,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 728,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.85. The company had a trading volume of 111,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,697. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $2,228,430 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

