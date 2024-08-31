Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

