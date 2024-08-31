Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$165.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$162.00 to C$180.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$159.50 to C$172.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$166.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$166.00 to C$171.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$169.00.

8/29/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$171.00 to C$178.00.

8/20/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

8/19/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$154.00.

8/16/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$161.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$168.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$171.00.

8/6/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$156.00 to C$163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada was given a new C$165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.23 on Friday, reaching C$162.98. 3,389,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.40. The firm has a market cap of C$231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$163.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Insiders have sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

