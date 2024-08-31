Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in August

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $75.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $80.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

