Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $69,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

REGN traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,012.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

