Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07. 24,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 39,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.79 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 20.34.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

