Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 122,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,152,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $624.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

