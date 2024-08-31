Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 78.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QSR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.