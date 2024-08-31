REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. REV Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of REV Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.