Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Microvast -44.02% -28.29% -14.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $306.62 million 0.30 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -0.90

This table compares Hoku and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hoku and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Microvast has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,462.50%.

Volatility & Risk

Hoku has a beta of -15, indicating that its stock price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microvast beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

