Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

