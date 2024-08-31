Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,458,567 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

