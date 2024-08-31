Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 667 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 667 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $11,619.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,180.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 411.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 46.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

