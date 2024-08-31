Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 82,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 245,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

