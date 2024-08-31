Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $169.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,243.80 or 0.99985123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00125724 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $165.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

