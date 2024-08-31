Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 455,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,974% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Rise Gold Trading Up 7.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
