Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Robert Half comprises 4.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

