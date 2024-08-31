Robert Thomas Goldstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $37,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at $423,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BLFY stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 614,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

