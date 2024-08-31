Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

