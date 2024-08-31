Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.25

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 814517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Roche by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

