Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 2,476,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,041,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

