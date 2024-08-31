Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Buys 10,076 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,906.58).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,786.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 505 ($6.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($7.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.49).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

