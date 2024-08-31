Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

