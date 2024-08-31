Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

