Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 72,992 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares worth $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 702,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,313. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $724.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

