Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

