Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 39,475 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,832,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,088,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.