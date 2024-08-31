Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 39,475 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,832,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,088,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.