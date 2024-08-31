Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 52,188 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 435,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,381. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

