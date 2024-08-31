Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

