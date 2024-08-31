Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

