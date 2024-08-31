Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.60. 1,855,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.