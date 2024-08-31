Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 6,549,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.