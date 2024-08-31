Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

