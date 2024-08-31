Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,500 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,832,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,155,577.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MIO opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter.

