Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,168. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

