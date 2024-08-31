Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

NASDAQ SPGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 2,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Sacks Parente Golf has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 99.40% and a negative net margin of 391.56%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sacks Parente Golf will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.