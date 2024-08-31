Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,807. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

