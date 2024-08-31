Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 490 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.16. 2,141,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.