Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.22. 4,351,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

